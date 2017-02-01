NEWS Natasha Corrett and Savannah Miller Are Joining Us Live On Facebook Get top wedding advice from the duo who have been there, done that, live on Thursday 2nd February 2017...

Our March/April 2017 Issue Is Out Now See inside and get your copy...

Watch Our Facebook Live With Tatler Jade Beer and Sophia Money-Coutts answered your wedding questions...

#LatestTweet Bag a designer dress for much less at this month's bridal #samplesale… http://twitter.com/Bridesmagazine

CELEBRITY 58 Celebrity First Dance Songs Let these famous couples help with your first dance track hunt...