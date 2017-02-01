Get £100 Towards The Ultimate Gift List With The Wedding Shop
Get your gift list off to a flying start with our exclusive reader offer
Get top wedding advice from the duo who have been there, done that, live on Thursday 2nd February 2017...
Jade Beer and Sophia Money-Coutts answered your wedding questions...
Bag a designer dress for much less at this month's bridal #samplesale… http://twitter.com/Bridesmagazine
Let these famous couples help with your first dance track hunt...
Going for a classic look? Pick one of these perfect peachy shades...