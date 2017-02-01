NEWS

Natasha Corrett and Savannah Miller Are Joining Us Live On Facebook

Get top wedding advice from the duo who have been there, done that, live on Thursday 2nd February 2017...

Our March/April 2017 Issue Is Out Now

See inside and get your copy...

Watch Our Facebook Live With Tatler

Jade Beer and Sophia Money-Coutts answered your wedding questions...

Celebrity First Dance Songs

CELEBRITY

58 Celebrity First Dance Songs

Let these famous couples help with your first dance track hunt...

HAIR & BEAUTY

Tried & Tested: The Best Nude Lipsticks

Going for a classic look? Pick one of these perfect peachy shades...

#Realweddings

How A Brides Staffer Gets Married

Retail Editor and Events Director Kendra Leaver married her husband Josh at her parents home in Sussex

7

Autumn Barn Wedding

A hometown wedding with rustic details and a family atmosphere made for the perfect romantic setting for this couple

14

A Bohemian Beach Wedding

Alexandra Wenman and Antony Reed had a bohemian beach wedding in Ibiza

7

Tropical Romantic Real Wedding

This couple opted for a Marie Antoinette theme to put a twist on their traditional Hawaiian Wedding

9

A Laid-Back Alabama Wedding

This couple got married in the rain next to an Alabama plantation house

8

One Vogue Editor's Super-Luxe Winery Wedding

Vogue's Executive Retail Editor Jo Holley married in South Africa on the most beautiful vineyard in South Africa

9

Christmas Real Wedding In Ireland

Festive touches and one spectacular cake pop tower made for a magical celebration

17

A Big Chicago Wedding

The inspiration for this Chicago real wedding? Champagne!

15

Homespun Country Real Wedding At Home

This real wedding was all about a fresh and elegant theme with personal family touches

11

Vibrant London Wedding At Asylum, Peckham

This couple chose quirky venue Asylum for their London wedding

9
